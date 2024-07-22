EA Sports College Football 25 early access attracted more than 2.2 million players

HQ

We often wonder how far video games really reach in society, especially if we tend to be niche players. The truth is that the mobile games market represents more than 90% of the current industry, and in the remaining 10%, sports titles also take a significant share.

Perhaps that is why some people are not surprised by the huge success EA Sports College Football 25 is enjoying these days, even if its target audience is the US. The college contact sports series had been neglected for more than ten years at Electronic Arts, and on 19 July it returned in style to PS5 and Xbox Series. Well, we can already tell you that regardless of its success this weekend, the game was already a hit since early access for those who bought the most expensive edition, which granted 72 hours of early access.

More than 2.2 million players have tried EA Sports College Football 25 before the official launch, and EA is delighted with the reception, according to Daryl Holt, senior vice president and group general manager at EA.

"This game is for the fans, and the response we've seen from across the collegiate landscape, athletes, creators, celebrities and the core community has been nothing short of spectacular (...) Fans will get enough out of it to keep the franchise coming back around each year, hopefully with improvements."

Given this success, would you give EA Sports College Football 25 a chance?

Thanks, PSU.