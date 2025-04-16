EA speaks out on Battlefield 6 leaks: "Enough!"

HQ

Battlefield Labs, the testing programme where a bunch of selected individuals get the chance to try out the next version of the game currently in development, is leaking like a sieve. This despite the fact that everyone involved has signed a non-disclosure agreement, which apparently hasn't helped at all.

And now the Labs' community manager, T0TALfps, has had enough, as he has now handed out a severe dressing down to everyone involved on Reddit, with the words: "Okay, enough!" He points out that the content of the test version is not representative of the finished game and that the purpose of the programme is to test ideas and gather feedback.

"Battlefield Labs is about building and collaborating on the future of Battlefield, and we want to do that in the correct way. I want to remind everyone things that are taking place in Battlefield Labs may or may not make their way to the final finish line.

"This is the greatest thing about this program, it allows us the ability to get creative, see what works with those involved, gain educated and informed feedback from those that are participating and potentially spot bugs around the features too.

"We've long wanted to implement this program, responding to your requests for greater involvement and a return to this type of reactivity around all things Battlefield."

He also pointed out that official information will only be released when the developers themselves feel it is reasonable to share it, and reminded that players who violate the agreement will be banned from future participation in the testing programme.

"There is a specific time and place for the wider community to learn about new features and functionalities, and this is not it. We will address various topics and expand participation in Battlefield Labs when appropriate, but the constant reposting of things is not that time or place. Individuals are and will continue to be removed if they continue to violate the NDA that they agreed to."

If the leaks continue, it could also affect the actual launch of Battlefield 6, which DICE hopes will be ready by April next year. So, let's hope that this puts an end to the leaks, so that they can focus internally on getting the game ready.

What are your thoughts on all the leaks surrounding Battlefield 6?