EA soft launches Plants vs. Zombies 3

Plants vs. Zombies has been dominating the tower defence world since the first game launched nearly 15 years ago, back in May 2009. Thanks to the internet's love of the franchise, it has remained a popular video game series and now we're about to see the third game, Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia.

The rest of the world is eagerly waiting for the full game's release, but those in the UK, Australia, Netherlands, and Philippines can now play a nearly complete build of Plants vs. Zombies 3. If you're in one of these regions, and have an iOS or Android device, you can get a head start on preventing zombie domination.

"The soft launch period will allow EA and PopCap Studios to collect player feedback and improve the overall experience ahead of worldwide release," EA explains in a press release. "This would include new elements that streamline combat, allow players to create their own custom version of Neighborville, and expand the world of PvZ through new lore and characters."

We're still waiting on an official launch date for the worldwide release, but until then, you can check out more information on the game here. Better get tending to your gardens!