EA shutting down servers for five classic Need for Speed titles

All fun things must come to an end eventually. A prime example of this comes from EA that has now confirmed that Need for Speed: Carbon, Need for Speed: Undercover, Need for Speed: Shift, Shift 2: Unleashed and Need for Speed: The Run is being both delisted from all digital stores and the online servers are about to shut down on August 31.

This means the games will be harder to buy and only the offline features will be usable in the future. EA writes that "decisions to retire games are never made easy", but explains why they decided to do it like this:

"The development teams and operational staff have put a lot of time and passion into the development, creation, release and upkeep of the game over the years, and we love to see you play. But the number of players has come to a point where it's no longer feasible to continue the work behind the scenes required to keep Need for Speed Carbon, Need for Speed Undercover, Need for Speed Shift, Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed and Need for Speed The Run up and running."

Do you have any fond memories from any of these titles?