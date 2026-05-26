EA says there are "more stories" coming with the Star Wars Jedi protagonist Cal Kestis

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It has now been three years since Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released, which allowed us to experience new adventures with one of the few Jedi to survive Order 66: Cal Kestis. We've known for a long time that a third game is on the way, but there has been a deafening silence, the series' director Stig Asmussen has left the project, and EA has been acquired by a Saudi consortium.

Fortunately, this doesn't mean it's over for Kestis and his adventures. On the contrary. In an interview with GameRant, a Lucasfilm representative has now confirmed that we'll be seeing more of him in the future, and the wording leads us to believe it might involve more than one project:

"Never say never. We've got his lightsaber in the park. We've got more Cal stories coming."

The most obvious possibility is a third Star Wars Jedi game, but it's also possible that Kestis will appear in another title, or even a movie or TV series. Either way, channel your inner Jedi patience, and he'll be back in due time.