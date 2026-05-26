EA says there are "more stories" coming with the Star Wars Jedi protagonist Cal Kestis
Fortunately, the fact that we haven't heard anything about the next game in the series for several years doesn't mean it's been cancelled.
It has now been three years since Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released, which allowed us to experience new adventures with one of the few Jedi to survive Order 66: Cal Kestis. We've known for a long time that a third game is on the way, but there has been a deafening silence, the series' director Stig Asmussen has left the project, and EA has been acquired by a Saudi consortium.
Fortunately, this doesn't mean it's over for Kestis and his adventures. On the contrary. In an interview with GameRant, a Lucasfilm representative has now confirmed that we'll be seeing more of him in the future, and the wording leads us to believe it might involve more than one project:
"Never say never. We've got his lightsaber in the park. We've got more Cal stories coming."
The most obvious possibility is a third Star Wars Jedi game, but it's also possible that Kestis will appear in another title, or even a movie or TV series. Either way, channel your inner Jedi patience, and he'll be back in due time.