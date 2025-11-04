EA says it will remain creative control after Saudi deal

HQ

In what could be the second landmark gaming deal of the 2020s following Microsoft's buyout of Activision Blizzard, it looks like EA is set to sell to the Saudi PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners for a whopping $55 billion. That'll take the company private, and there are worries among employees about how this will affect the products EA makes.

As spotted by Game File's Stephen Totilo, in EA's newly updated FAQ section for employees, the publisher notes that it will still have control over the games it makes. "EA will maintain creative control, and our track record of creative freedom and player-first values will remain intact," reads the statement.

There have been worries due to the nature of the buyers that certain EA-published games won't have a future at the company. Games with moral messaging such as Mass Effect and other BioWare RPGs are especially seen as in danger. Only time will tell how much this buyout will affect EA's games, or if as the company says it is retaining complete control of its creative.