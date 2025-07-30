EA reveals the 99 class of superstars in Madden NFL 26

HQ

Every year, it's a tradition to wait and see who EA regards as the best NFL players of the prior season. We know this because when a new Madden NFL arrives, there are always a handful of superstars who are granted the illustrious 99 rating, meaning they are the best ranked athletes in the game. EA has recently revealed who these stars are for the upcoming Madden NFL 26.

With the Philadelphia Eagles being Superbowl champions and Saquon Barkley being the cover star, it's of no surprise that Barkley and even star guard Lane Johnson make the cut. Beyond this, there are five other 99 players, with the full list including the following:



Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles



Lane Johnson - Philadelphia Eagles



Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens



Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals



Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings



Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills



Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns



To see how each player has been rated and where they excel the most, check out the full 99 club ratings here, with the full slate of player ratings expected to be shared in the near future. Madden NFL 26 launches on all platforms on August 14 with early access beginning from August 7.