EA reveals mobile version of FC football series

When EA properly lifted the curtain on the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 last month, the publisher also announced that there would be a mobile version of the game coming as well. Now that we're edging ever closer to the release of EA Sports FC 24, EA has also revealed what is to be known as EA Sports FC Mobile.

The catch with this game is that it won't really be a new game per se. It will simply be an update that applies to the FIFA mobile game, which will see it rebranding to match EA's rebranded series, all while bringing a few new features.

True Player Personality promises more authentic players and celebrations. Dynamic Game Speed intends to make the game feel faster. Elite Shooting System looks to revamp the shooting system. Finally, Impact Controls plan to improve dribbling, shooting, and tackling as well.

In terms of who has been tapped as the cover star for the mobile game, Real Madrid's and Brazil's Vinicius Jr. gets that honour.

As for when all these features and the rebrand will take place, EA Sports FC Mobile is slated to debut on September 26, 2023. To make the upcoming launch, anyone who looks to partake in the Founder's Event between August 24 and September 26 will also be regarded as an FC Mobile Founder, which will open the way to special in-game player items.