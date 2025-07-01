EA returns to virtual basketball with upcoming College Basketball project

EA is once again returning to the world of virtual basketball, this time for a new chapter that will see it building on the success of its College series, like EA Sports College Football.

The game has been announced and confirmed on social media, where EA states "Bring the Madness. Let's run it back." As for how we know this doesn't pertain to the NBA but rather the CBB equivalent, the post is accompanied with the #CBB hashtag, all while EA Sports College commented on the post with "There's nothing like College Sports".

This is actually the extent of what we currently officially know about this game, but it is an interesting development all the same as EA hasn't made an official basketball game since NBA Live 19, and there hasn't been a College alternative from anyone since NCAA Basketball back in 2009. We'll have to see if this can be as popular as College Football.