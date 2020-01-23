EA retiring Tetris Blitz on mobile devices

Those of you who love to pass the time with Tetris Blitz on your mobile device might have to find entertainment elsewhere, as EA has announced in a statement on the App Store (thanks, Engadget) that the game is set to be retired in April, saying:

"Hello Fans, We have had an amazing journey with you so far but sadly, it is time to say goodbye. As of April 21, 2020, EA's Tetris app will be retired, and will no longer be available to play. Kindly note that you will still be able to enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items until April 21, 2020. We hope you have gotten many hours of enjoyment out of this game and we appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you!"

EA used to own exclusive rights to Tetris, but with other titles like Tetris 99 and Tetris Effect providing other ways to experience the classic game, perhaps EA isn't as interested in keeping their mobile experience alive.

Will you miss it?