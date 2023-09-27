EA removes all FIFA games from digital stores before EA Sports FC 24

HQ

It's been two years since Electronic Arts said it was considering not renewing its deal with Fédération Internationale de Football Association, and with that losing the right to use the FIFA name for the world's most popular football games. "Considering" was an understatement, as we already knew the giant publisher had trademarked EA Sports FC. Earlier this year, we got the confirmation that this year's football game will indeed be called EA Sports FC 24. This made many of us repeat the question: would the average FIFA player understand that this was still the same series with the same players, engine, features and such? Well, EA is definitely doing everything in its power to make sure there's no confusion.

Because FIFA 23 and all the other FIFA games have been removed from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam and everywhere else I've checked. This means you won't be able to buy any of the previous titles in the series, just FUT points and their paid DLC if you already own them. It's clear that this isn't a mistake or bug, as FIFA 23's Steam page states:

"At the request of the publisher, EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search."

The only remaining option for those of you wanting to play FIFA games without already owning it is via EA Play.

What do you thing about EA's sneaky FIFA delisting?