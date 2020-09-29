EA releases FIFA 21 soundtrack details

You're watching Advertisements

FIFA 21 is almost upon us, but this year things have been a little quieter than usual with no demo to get us in the mood, no doubt the result of the impact of the coronavirus health crisis.

Now, however, we've got some details to share with you. EA has announced the soundtrack list for the next iteration of its football simulation, and it features more than 100 artists from 23 countries to represent "different cultures and sounds" of FIFA's global fans from all over the world.

Some of the headliners including Dua Lipa, Anitta, Tame Impala, Royal Blood (a FIFA 21 launch exclusive), Glass Animals, Charli XCX, Disclosure and Stormzy. Check out the full list here, where you can listen to them on-site if you like.