EA receives criticism over single-player joke

With a focus on Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22 and so on, Electronic Arts hasn't exactly hidden its focus on multiplayer titles where it's easy to earn more money thanks to microtransactions. Now, however, they've learned the lesson that that doesn't mean it's thereby a good idea to tease everyone who prefers story-focused games to enjoy alone.

Indeed, the reactions were not long in coming when EA's Twitter account posted this message recently:

As you can see from all the responses, not many thought this "joke" was funny. Even Vince Zampella, head of Respawn and someone who is becoming increasingly responsible at EA these days, made it clear that this was extremely stupid. So perhaps it's not surprising that the company published this announcement a few hours later:

If you had to choose: would you choose to play only solo or only multiplayer for the rest of your life?