EA races past Take-Two in bidding war for Codemasters

Seems like the Rockstar and 2K Games owners won't be able to add Project Cars and Dirt to their line-up after all.

Back in November, Ben wrote about Take-Two's plan to acquire the racing experts at Codemasters, but there's a reason why Phil Spencer answers so vaguely when asked about Microsoft's Bethesda deal.

Because these kind of things need to be finalised before being a certain thing. Electronic Arts confirms that it has made a deal to acquire Codemasters for approximately $1.2 billion, and with that outbid Take-Two with more than $300 million. This means that EA will be able to add franchises like Project Cars, Dirt and F1 to its portfolio unless Take-Two or someone else decides to respond before this deal closes.

Which company is a better fit for Codemasters: EA or Take-Two?

