EA pulls Rocket Arena from sale

Earlier this week EA and Final Strikes Games very silently removed their 3vs3 arena shooter Rocket Arena from sale.

On the game's Steam page, a notice reads "Rocket Arena is no longer available on the Steam store." The EA Store instead notes "We realize the disappointment of this moment, so why not take the opportunity to browse our games?"

No official reason has been given for the game's removal, but it could be speculated that it struggled to find and maintain an audience of its own. The last update that the game received was over two years ago on 21st September 2021.

Are you disappointed to see Rocket Arena delisted?