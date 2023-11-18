Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA pulls Rocket Arena from sale

EA and Final Strike Games have yet to provide a reason for its removal.

Earlier this week EA and Final Strikes Games very silently removed their 3vs3 arena shooter Rocket Arena from sale.

On the game's Steam page, a notice reads "Rocket Arena is no longer available on the Steam store." The EA Store instead notes "We realize the disappointment of this moment, so why not take the opportunity to browse our games?"

No official reason has been given for the game's removal, but it could be speculated that it struggled to find and maintain an audience of its own. The last update that the game received was over two years ago on 21st September 2021.

Are you disappointed to see Rocket Arena delisted?

Rocket ArenaScore

REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Rocket Arena is a brilliant example on how simplicity can be great, and with its diverse cast of loveable, unique competitors, it's hard not to enjoy playing."



