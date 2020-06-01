Cookies

EA postpones NFL 21 reveal in support of the black community

Today was initially supposed to house the reveal of the next Madden NFL entry but fans will just have to be patient.

As Gamereactor reported last week, EA was set to reveal its first trailer for Madden NFL 21 today. However, after the tragic events that have unfolded after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, and also in the rest of the US, EA has now decided to cancel its reveal in support of the black community. On Twitter, the industry giant posted the following picture with an explanation.

Madden NFL 21

Sony has plans to unveil Playstation 5 on Thursday, and different branches of the company have already shared their way of supporting the protests in different ways. If the Playstation 5 demonstration will be affected in any way is currently unknown.

