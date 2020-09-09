EA Play to be included with Xbox Game Pass for free

You're watching Advertisements

One of the first major subscription services for games was EA Play, which launched 2014 for Xbox One. That was way before Xbox Game Pass, and it has later been added to both PC and PlayStation 4. However, today Microsoft and EA have some really great news to share.

It turns out that EA Play (formerly known as EA Access) is about to be included with Xbox Game Pass - for free. No date has been revealed other than "holiday". This means Xbox Game Pass will include over 60 EA titles, discounts on all EA games (even new ones), and trial versions of all-new EA titles ahead of release.

Microsoft also reveals that "some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices" using their xCloud service. Sounds like a very good decision, we think, as forcing gamers to get lots of subscriptions really isn't a consumer-friendly solution.