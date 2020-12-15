EA Play on Xbox Game Pass for PC delayed to 2021

You're watching Advertisements

When Electronic Arts and Microsoft announced that EA Play, the former's gaming service, would become a part of Xbox Game Pass on consoles last month they told us that it would make its way to PC in December. That's not happening anymore.

The two giants have decided to delay the inclusion of EA Play in Xbox Game Pass for PC to polish the experience a bit more. We're now told that it'll happen sometime early next year, which hopefully just means January.