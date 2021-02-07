Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news

EA Play now has about 13 million players

Xbox Games Pass has played a large part in the service's growth.

Recently a lot of companies have had their earning calls and/or published their quarterly report, EA is no different. From the information they just released, we got to know a few fun facts, for example, as we reported earlier, they will continue to invest in Star Wars.

Now, from the same earnings call transcription, we also got to know that EA Play already has nearly 13 million active players across Xbox, PlayStation, Steam and EA client.

"We're also expanding our lead in subscriptions. The groundbreaking integration of our EA Play service with Microsoft Game Pass has accelerated our subscription business," said the CEO Andrew Wilson.

"With more players valuing the subscription model, and with our scale across platforms and content, we are building a strong, growing business with recurrent revenue. We also have new streaming players joining our network through Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass Ultimate and other partners, and we are committed to advancing cloud as a meaningful part of the future gaming ecosystem."

It seems that the strategy of cooperating with other platforms such as Xbox and Steam is a big success, and no doubt helps boosting the user numbers a lot. As a comparison, back in November last year before landing on Xbox, EA only had 6.5 million users.

