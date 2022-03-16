EA Play Live 2022 "cancelled"

HQ

Many game publishers have started to host their own announcement-filled shows because of the pandemic and E3's...let's call it hiatus, but Electronic Arts was one of the first ones with EA Play Live. The yearly show has given us the unveiling of It Takes Two, Battlefield 2042 and more through the years. That won't be the case this year, however.

An EA representative confirms in an email to us that the rumours about the company not doing EA Play Live 2022 are true:

"We love EA Play Live as it's our way of connecting with our players and sharing what's new with all of you. However, this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we'll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!"

It's important to take note of the "we'll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them" part here, as this "cancellation" doesn't mean EA will have a boring 2022. The only question is: where and when will FIFA 23, new EA Originals, the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel and more be unveiled and shown off now then? Geoff Keighley will probably get some goodies in June and at Gamescom in August, but the Dead Space Remake livestreams prove that the company is more than happy to host it's own smaller events as well. Either way, I'm definitely looking forward to a very exciting summer and fall even without EA Play Live.