EA Play Live 2020 delayed one week

It didn't take long from the ESA confirmed the cancellation of E3 2020 to Electronic Arts announced that we'd get a digital version of EA Play on June 11, but plans have changed since then.

EA has announced the delay of EA Play Live 2020 from June 11 to 1 AM CEST/12 AM BST on June 19. The reason is as expected that the company thinks Black Lives Matter is more important and deserves more time in the spotlight.

This means that we'll have to wait one week longer than expected for the reveal of FIFA 21, more Apex Legends content and the possible confirmation of the Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered and Star Wars Maverick.