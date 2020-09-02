EA Play is now available on Steam

You're watching Advertisements

Over the past few months EA has been strengthening its game's catalog on Steam, and has now decided to add the EA Play service to Valve' platform. Formerly known as EA Access, EA Play grants access to a library of EA games inserted in the "Vault", 10% discount on any EA game purchase, and a 10-hour trial period for any EA release.

The subscription costs € 3.99 per month or € 24.99 per year, the same as on Origin and consoles, but only includes the base version of the service. EA Play Pro, which provides access to the latest releases and expansions, remains available only on Origin. Click here to check more details on Steam's version of EA Play.