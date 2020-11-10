EA Play is now available for free on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

You're watching Advertisements

Today Electronic Arts has officially made its EA Play service, with all the games and services, available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

EA Play gives you unlimited access to over 60 of EA's most popular and beloved games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Members earn in-game challenges and rewards, special members-only content, discounts, and bargains on EA games and downloadable content. It gives players access to up to 10-hour trial versions on a selection of new games from popular game series and franchises such as Madden NFL 21, Star Wars: Squadrons and FIFA 21. On December 15, EA Play will be also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC on Windows 10 via the Xbox app for PC and the EA Desktop app (beta).

But that's not all: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be also able to play seven EA games on their Android devices from the cloud thanks to Microsoft's xCloud service included in the Ultimate subscription: The Sims 4, Madden NFL 20, Unravel 2, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2.

Will you try the EA Play service?