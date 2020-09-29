English
EA Play is joining Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

EA's sub will join Microsoft's service on the day of the launch of the Xbox Series X, with Xbox One and cloud support also confirmed.

Microsoft has just confirmed that EA Play is set to join Game Pass Ultimate on November 10, which coincidentally also just happens to be the day that MS is launching its next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S/X.

At that point, EA Play will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows 10 PC, as well as on Android devices via the cloud, giving players an additional selection of games to choose from and further strengthening Microsoft's subscription service.

Following the recent announcement that MS is buying ZeniMax Media and the promise that Bethesda titles would be coming to Game Pass on PC and console, today we also discovered that the next game joining the service is Doom Eternal. That one is hitting Xbox One on October 1 and it's coming to PC later this year.

