EA Play is coming to Steam on August 31

Although it looks like the Pro version of the service is going to remain limited to customers on Origin.

EA Play, the subscription service formerly known as EA Access, gives players access to a bunch of EA and third-party games as well as 10-hour trials of big titles and discounts on new releases, and it's coming to Steam on August 31.

For the princely sum of £3.99 / $4.99 per month (or £19.99 / $29.99 for the full year) you can access the basic service, however, the EA Play Pro service, which costs £14.99 / $14.99 per month (or £89.99 / $99.99 for the year) and includes a number of additional benefits, will only be available on Origin, this according to the good folks over at PCGamesN.

