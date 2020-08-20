EA Play is coming to Steam on August 31

You're watching Advertisements

EA Play, the subscription service formerly known as EA Access, gives players access to a bunch of EA and third-party games as well as 10-hour trials of big titles and discounts on new releases, and it's coming to Steam on August 31.

For the princely sum of £3.99 / $4.99 per month (or £19.99 / $29.99 for the full year) you can access the basic service, however, the EA Play Pro service, which costs £14.99 / $14.99 per month (or £89.99 / $99.99 for the year) and includes a number of additional benefits, will only be available on Origin, this according to the good folks over at PCGamesN.