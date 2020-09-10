Cookies

EA Play is also included with Game Pass for PC

It's not just Xbox owners that will be blessed with more than 60 EA titles to delve deep into.

Yesterday, we reported the wonderful news that EA Play (previously known as EA Access) is about to be included with Xbox Game Pass. But a lot of people have wondered whether this also applies to the PC version of EA Play, which differs in some aspects to the Xbox incarnation.

And now this has been clarified by the official Xbox Game Pass for PC account on Twitter; "EA Play is joining Xbox Game Pass for PC this holiday". We'd say that's a pretty straight forward message with not a whole lot of room for misunderstanding.

