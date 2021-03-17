EA Play coming to Game Pass for PC "soon"

You're watching Advertisements

In November last year, EA Play was included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and made it possible to enjoy a whole plethora of EA titles for the service. But, only for the consoles. PC were supposed to be added later, but unfortunately, things has taken a longer time than initially expected.

This is believed to be related to technical solutions as the EA titles for PC only are available on Origin, while Xbox Game Pass operates in Windows. Fortunately, it seems like the wait might be over soon, as EA now tweets "you'll get access to EA Play for PC soon".

Unlike consoles, you won't need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to get the EA games as a regular Xbox Game Pass account for PC will be enough. New games for the service are Star Wars: Squadrons, Madden NFL 21 and NHL 21 and in total there are roughly 100 titles included.