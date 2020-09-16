EA Origins will be replaced with new desktop app

You're watching Advertisements

When EA launched Origin back in 2011, it was considered a challenger for Steam. But even though EA has its own titles and has managed to get some third-party games there, it would be a stretch to call it a success. And right now, EA seems to work hard at making its games available for more people.

Two prime examples of this are that its games are once again becoming available through Steam, and it recently announced that EA Play would be included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for both PC and console. But the company is also changing names on its products, and EA Play has replaced EA Access and Origin Access, and now the time has come to retire Origin.

Instead of some new quirky branding, EA is settling for just EA desktop app. Perhaps a tad boring, but at least it is very informative. What do you think about this new strategy from EA?

Thanks Games Industry