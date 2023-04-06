EA officially announces EA Sports FC, promises further details in July

We've known for a long while that EA and FIFA are divorcing and that starting later this year, we won't be getting an annual FIFA game developed by EA, rather it will be an unbranded football game from the massive games company. We've also known that this was set to be called EA Sports FC, but as we're getting closer to the summer, EA is now ready to officially announce this football successor, and reveal its logo.

As part of a new press release, EA has announced EA Sports FC and revealed that it will be a football platform that aims to connect players on PC, consoles, mobile, and through esports. As for the specifics of the platforms, nothing has been mentioned yet, but judging by FIFA 23, we can probably expect PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch, as well as iOS and Android to cover the mobile area.

Otherwise, we're promised that further information about the game will be shared this July, and EA has also shown off the logo for the title, which you can see below and will see across various football broadcasts over the weekend, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL, CONMEBOL, and more.

The finer details of this game remain under wraps, but you can head to EA Sports FC's website here for a few extra looks at what this game aims to be, which the press release also notes will feature access to "19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 global football partners that will allow further expansion into areas including both women's and grassroots football."