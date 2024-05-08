EA: Next Battlefield will be a "tremendous live service" title

A clear trend in recent years is that major publishers are increasingly reluctant to invest in high-profile single-player games. They believe that these are too risky to invest in, and are therefore diverting resources to live service titles, which ironically have had far more notable commercial flops in recent years.

This has led to the concept of live service becoming something of a derogatory term among gamers who would like to have complete games again. But EA seems to see no problem with this and during yesterday's quarterly report, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said this to investors regarding the next Battlefield:

"I've just spent a whole bunch of time with the collective Battlefield team playing what they're building and it is going to be another tremendous live service."

Is the fact that it's going to be a "tremendous live service" game something that makes you extra hyped for the upcoming Battlefield title?

Image from Battlefield 2042.

Thanks VGC