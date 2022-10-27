EA moving away from physical sales

HQ

EA Germany has announced an "economic restructuring" in its annual report.

The report (thanks, ResetEra) stated that in German-speaking countries, EA will "no longer generate sales with packaged goods". As EA's Cologne office is also responsible for Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia, these regions could also be impacted by the changes .

The decision comes due to digital revenue being processed through affiliates and not EA itself. However, the publisher is predicting a massive decline in sales during the 2022/2023 period due to this move.

This could be bad news for players, not only as digital copies of games do not have the same tangible ownership as physical ones, but also because they do not have the resale potential and gradual price decline that attracts many players post-release.