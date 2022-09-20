EA Motive confirms Iron Man game

Just as the rumours about Electronic Arts making a Black Panther game surfaced two months ago, the rumours of the same publisher working on an Iron Man game resurfaced as well. That's why it wasn't weird to see many of you hoping to see at least one of these projects officially unveiled at Disney and Marvel's showcase earlier this month, but were left disappointed. This makes today's announcement kind of curious.

Because EA Motive, who made the story campaign in Star Wars Battlefront II, gave us Star Wars: Squadrons and is polishing Dead Space these days, confirms that it's making a new story-focused third-person Iron Man game. It's still extremely early in development, so the only noteworthy thing we're told besides that is that it'll have an original story, which means you shouldn't expect to see and hear much more for a long time unless the studios takes the same open approach as it has done with the Dead Space remake. Highly unlikely with Marvel involved, but at least we know it's coming. Few details also allows me to hope the game will build upon Anthem's amazing flight and suit mechanics, as those two aspects were the best parts of Bioware's "flop" by far.