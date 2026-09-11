EA may be merged into Savvy Games following Saudi Arabian acquisition

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Now that Electronic Arts has been officially acquired by a consortium of investors made up mostly of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) for a whopping $55 billion, we are starting to see how this huge deal will affect the North American publisher.

In a report from Bloomberg, it's mentioned EA may soon be merged with the Saudi Arabian-owned publisher of Savvy Games Group, all in an effort of making a mega publisher that serves as the Saudi's one-stop shop for all things related to its gaming efforts.

The report does claim no firm decision has been made as of yet in regards to letting this merger actually happen, especially in part down to Savvy currently being in the process of acquiring publisher Moonton for $6 billion. However, should it eventually go through as planned, there is speculation this will lead to EA ramping up their mobile gaming efforts instead of being predominantly focussed on PC and console gaming.

This news does also come after EA explained it will be needing to cut costs by $700 million in an effort of chipping away at the immense debt the company has accrued as part of the acquisition. For reference, while a good chunk of the sale was directly paid, around $20 billion was attributed to a loan to get it over the line, which needs to be paid back, and likely will be a key reason why EA will likely eventually go through layoffs, perhaps even studio closures, and most definitely will focus on its key money earning franchises and IP in an effort to tighten up its operational costs.