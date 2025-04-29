EA lays off hundreds of employees and cancels the development of Titanfall 3

HQ

The Final Nail in the Coffin for Titanfall. According to a report from Bloomberg, EA has just laid off between 300 and 400 employees, with around 100 of those positions coming from Respawn. As a result, the company has also decided to shut down all development on what was meant to be Titanfall 3. Bloomberg writes:

"Between 300 and 400 positions were eliminated, including around 100 at Respawn, according to a person familiar with the cuts."

The decision is said to be part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at focusing on EA's most profitable and strategically important projects. With that, the Titanfall series—long praised by a dedicated group of fans—has once again been pushed into obscurity and shelved in the EA vault. The cancelled project was intended to reignite interest in the franchise, but it now seems EA no longer sees a future for it.

Justin Higgs, a spokesperson for EA, told Bloomberg:

"As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we've made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth."

Online reactions have, unsurprisingly, been intense. In several Reddit threads, frustrated and saddened players are expressing their anger over the decision.