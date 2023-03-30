EA laying off 6% of its workforce

HQ

EA joins the line-up of other gaming and media companies choosing to lay off a good chunk of its workforce.

In a statement regarding the layoffs, which could affect 775 people working at EA, CEO Andrew Wilson spoke about how the company had continued its great successes with recent releases, but even as business booms, there still needs to be some people cut loose, apparently.

Wilson said: "As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams. These decisions are expected to impact approximately six percent of our company's workforce. This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect."

In February, it was reported that EA laid off 200 quality assurance testers. It's not been made clear whether these are part of the 6% of layoffs or not, but will endeavour to report back once we know more.