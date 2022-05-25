EA is "winding down future development" on Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone

HQ

We've been seeing EA and DICE make all kinds of decisions in the effort of attempting to make Battlefield 2042 better following its rather disastrous launch. As of late, that has meant removing 128 player lobbies from certain game modes, and now today, as part of a new developer update, DICE has announced that Hazard Zone is soon to have its development support cut.

As stated in the post, DICE has said that the mode had "great ambition and high hopes" but that it simply "hasn't found the right home in Battlefield 2042". To that end, the developer has said that by cutting support to the mode soon, it will be able to better focus its energy on other aspects of the shooter. DICE further added:

"Hazard Zone will stay as part of the experience, we're not switching it off, but beyond addressing critical errors and odd behaviors that may appear in the future, we're no longer actively developing new experiences or content for the mode, and you'll find that maps that we release across our seasons will not be supported in Hazard Zone."

The development update did also provide a little bit of extra clarification of the improvements specialists will be seeing in the future, and also provided a brief roadmap of Season 1, which is set to arrive in June. Check it out below.