EA is using its PGA connections to bring real-life courses to Golf Clash

Around 18 months ago, Electronic Arts acquired the mobile game development studio, Playdemic for around $1.5 billion. The studio is known for an array of titles, but Golf Clash is arguably its biggest, and with EA soon to release EA Sports PGA Tour (which was recently delayed), the massive games company is using its PGA connections to bring official courses to the mobile title.

As announced in a press release, this multiple year agreement has already kicked off by bringing The Players Championship's TPC Sawgrass course to the game, all in time for the actual TPC, which is set to be held this weekend. It won't be the full 18 holes however, as Golf Clash will only be offering nine selected holes instead. But this will still mark the beginning of a "series of real-life courses and iconic events" being made available in the mobile title over the coming years.

As for which will be next, perhaps The Masters will be on the cards, as that tournament is set to be held in early April.