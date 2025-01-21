EA is shutting down Origin on PC

HQ

It was in 2011 that EA launched the PC game store Origin, a rival to Steam. But despite the company having several heavy titles of its own, it doesn't seem to have been quite the success it hoped for, and in 2020 the company returned to Steam again, while the retirement of Origin began.

Now, it is announced via the support page that the last remnant of Origin will disappear shortly, and that those who still have their games there must move everything to the EA app if they want to keep their games. The reason is that "Microsoft has stopped supporting 32-bit software" and on April 17 it's goodbye for good. In order to make the move, you need to "upgrade to the EA app, which requires a 64-bit version of Windows".

What do you think about the risk of losing your entire game collection when a company closes its online services?