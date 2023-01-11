Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Madden NFL 23

EA is removing CPR touchdown from Madden NFL 23 following cardiac arrest incident

This comes after the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field last week.

Last week, a pretty shocking incident occurred in the NFL when the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest following a tackle. The situation saw the player undergoing CPR on the field before being taken to a hospital to recover from the traumatic situation.

This event has caused EA Sports to make the announcement that it will be removing a CPR touchdown celebration from Madden NFL 23, as CBS Sports reports. There's no time frame, but a spokesperson from the game company has stated.

"EA Sports is taking steps to remove the celebration from Madden NFL 23 via an update in the coming days."

Since the incident occurred, Hamlin has since been allowed to leave the Cincinnati hospital he was taken to and transported to a local hospital in Buffalo.

Madden NFL 23

