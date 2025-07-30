EA is likely to keep Battlefield 6 at $70 as it still refuses to increase prices

HQ

It appears that EA isn't planning on jumping on the $80 game trend anytime soon. As Nintendo and Xbox (for a time) decided it was time to increase their game prices, other big companies have been hesitant to follow.

In the latest earnings call for EA, CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about jumping its game prices. However, it seems this won't be happening anytime soon. "We'll continue to look at opportunities to deliver great value to our players through various pricing schemes over the course of time, but no dramatic changes planned yet," he said. "When you think about everything from free-to-play through to our premium products and deluxe editions, our orientation is always to capture the full spectrum of pricing so that we can serve players in the best way possible and offer them the greatest value."

Good news for Battlefield 6 fans, then, as it seems at least the standard edition will cost around $70. There will be more expensive editions, of course, and likely DLC coming later down the line, as well as a battle pass and other ways to grab money, but the $10 extra pill won't be swallowed just yet.