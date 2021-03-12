LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Maquette
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
FIFA 21

EA is investigating whether an employee illegally sold FIFA 21 Ultimate Team items

Several screenshots supposedly showing interactions have been circulating on Twitter.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Allegations have been circulating around Twitter that an EA employee has been illegally selling FIFA 21 Ultimate items to players.

Several screenshots have surfaced on the platform and these appear to show the unknown employee negotiating prices with players. One screenshot inparticular shows the alleged employee requesting €1,000 for two Team of the Years and three icons. Another screenshot shows the individual telling the prospective buyers that people have purchased Ronaldo's icon moments FIFA card for $2,500.

EA responded to these allegations within a post on Twitter and said: "A thorough investigation is underway, and if we identify improper conduct, we will take swift action. We want to be clear - this type of behavior is unacceptable, and we in no way condone what is alleged to have happened here. We understand how this creates concern about unfair balance in the game and competition. We will update the community as we get more clarity on the situation."

We're hoping that if all of this information is indeed true that EA can single out this employee swiftly and issue the appropriate action.

FIFA 21

Related texts

FIFA 21Score

FIFA 21
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"FIFA 20 already had some problems, but the situation has worsened dramatically with FIFA 21."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy