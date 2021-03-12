EA is investigating whether an employee illegally sold FIFA 21 Ultimate Team items

You're watching Advertisements

Allegations have been circulating around Twitter that an EA employee has been illegally selling FIFA 21 Ultimate items to players.

Several screenshots have surfaced on the platform and these appear to show the unknown employee negotiating prices with players. One screenshot inparticular shows the alleged employee requesting €1,000 for two Team of the Years and three icons. Another screenshot shows the individual telling the prospective buyers that people have purchased Ronaldo's icon moments FIFA card for $2,500.

EA responded to these allegations within a post on Twitter and said: "A thorough investigation is underway, and if we identify improper conduct, we will take swift action. We want to be clear - this type of behavior is unacceptable, and we in no way condone what is alleged to have happened here. We understand how this creates concern about unfair balance in the game and competition. We will update the community as we get more clarity on the situation."

We're hoping that if all of this information is indeed true that EA can single out this employee swiftly and issue the appropriate action.