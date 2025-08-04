EA is interested in turning Apex Legends into a film or TV series

HQ

EA has a few different video game adaptations in the works. There are plans to turn Mass Effect into a series and The Sims into a movie, but seemingly it has even greater ambitions beyond that too.

In a recent interview with Variety, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele explained that the company is still interested in finding ways to turn Apex Legends into a film or television series. In full, Miele explains that those who frequently play the video game only get access to a portion of the wider storytelling and that the universe has the backbone to carry much deeper narrative exploration.

Miele claims that players "don't have all the backstory, the history, and there's just rich worlds and rich history with these characters and these legends that can come to life through linear media and partnerships." She also explains that "we're pretty motivated to do that, and doing it in a way that really respects and upholds the brand and the franchise."

Do you think there's space for an Apex Legends adaptation or do you think it's better for EA to continue focussing on developing and expanding the video game?