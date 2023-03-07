Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tower Princess
      FIFA 23

      EA is bringing the National Women's Soccer League to FIFA 23

      The US-based league will be making its debut in the football title next week.

      EA Sports is doubling down on its women's football offering by soon also incorporating the National Women's Soccer League into the title. This will bring the US-based league into the game, and is part of a partnership that also includes the National Women's Soccer League Players Association to more authentically represent women's football in FIFA 23.

      Set to arrive on all versions of the game on March 15, the partnership will see the introduction of 12 NWSL teams, all available in the Kick Off, Tournament Mode, Head to Head season, Co-op Seasons, and Online Friendlies modes. There will also be four NWSL stadiums available, as well as official kits, trophies, celebrations, and more.

      "The NWSL's integration into EA Sports FIFA 23 is a monumental milestone for the league, the players and millions of football fans around the world as we continue pushing boundaries for the women's game," said Jessica Berman, commissioner of the NWSL. "The athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we're excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience."

      This all arrives ahead of the 11th NWSL season, which is slated to kick off on March 25.

      FIFA 23

