EA hosting four spotlight streams ahead of EA Play Live

Now that we are in July, we're only a few weeks away from EA Play Live, a showcase that is expected to give us a look at what the publisher is bringing to the table over the coming months and years. While we're expecting to see Battlefield 2042, the Dead Space reboot, and the next iteration of EA's sports games, such as Madden NFL 22, EA has also revealed that it is hosting a bunch of streams over the coming weeks to highlight certain aspects of its portfolio.

Known as the EA Play Live Spotlight Series, we can look forward to four individual streams over the month of July. The first will be called "The Future of First-Person Shooters" and will show the new Battlefield and Apex Legends, and will be kicking off on July 8 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.

Next, on July 13 at the same time, will be "EA <3s Independent Studios" and will include appearances from various developers and games from EA's Originals line.

Following this, on July 19 at the later time of 00:00 BST / 1:00 CEST will be "Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting - How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22", which will be focussing entirely on the next instalment into the Madden series.

Last of all, on July 20 at the former time of 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST is "More EA SPORTS!", which will highlight "an extremely cool new addition to an extremely popular and long-running EA SPORTS franchise". So, this is likely going to be the next FIFA game if we had to hedge our bets.

This will lead right up to EA Play Live itself, slated for July 22 at the same time (18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST).

You can find the full post here, to get a few extra details about what each stream will contain.