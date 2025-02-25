EA hopes to replace game testers with AI

HQ

According to a new patent from Electronic Arts, the massive games company hopes to automate game testing in the near future with the help of AI, which would replace the people currently working on it. The company describes it as a more cost-effective solution, which should also speed up the process.

According to the patent, each tester will be able to have different personalities and play styles, which should help developers better understand how different types of individuals interact with the games. In recent years, EA has invested heavily in AI in various ways to implement it in its processes, something that will most likely affect many of those currently employed by the company in the long term.

Do you think AI could take over the role of game testers?