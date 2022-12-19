EA have now correctly predicted the last four World Cup winners

HQ

Yesterday, the FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded in the most dramatic fashion possible as Argentina beat France on penalties in an intense final that finished 3-3 after extra time.

While the Argentinians understandably went wild, there must also have been some celebration at Electronic Arts, as prior to the tournament, the game developer had predicted Argentina as the eventual winner by using their FIFA 23 game engine.

Impressively enough, it's the fourth time in a row that EA has managed to select the correct winner having previously predicted the eventual World Cup winners in 2018 (France), 2014 (Germany) and 2010 (Spain).

EA also managed to correctly predict that Lionel Messi would win The Golden Ball for being the best player of the tournament and that Emiliano Martinez would net the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper.

Of course EA didn't get everything right in their simulation, as finalist France only won a bronze medal, while Argentina instead secured their first World Cup trophy since 1986 by defeating their arch-rivals Brazil.