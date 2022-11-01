EA has teamed up with Marvel for a third action-adventure game

HQ

Electronic Arts has had a connection with Marvel for some time now, a deal that has seen the games company producing a collection of titles for the entertainment company. We've known that Iron Man has been in the works for a while, and also that a Black Panther game is in development to some extent (although this is a yet to be officially announced project currently). However, as has been stated in a new press release, the pair are working on a third action-adventure game as well.

The press release actually states that the pair will be working on "at least three new action adventure games" meaning there's every chance this grows into more projects down the line as well.

As we already knew with the Iron Man project, the games themselves will be their own stories, with the Iron Man game from EA Motive aiming to give players an idea of "what it's like to truly play as Iron Man."

Speaking about this expanded collaboration, EA's COO Laura Miele said, "We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans. We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can't wait to see players' reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for."

There's not much extra information to go by in regard to each game yet, meaning we probably shouldn't expect any to be arriving soon.