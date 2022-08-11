Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Madden NFL 23

      EA has shared the first look at Madden NFL 23 gameplay

      This comes after EA and the NFL announced a multi-year extension to continue hosting the Madden NFL Championship Series.

      We're getting very close to the release of the next game in the annual Madden NFL series, as the creatively titled Madden NFL 23 will be debuting next week on August 19. But ahead of that date, EA has finally shared a first look at gameplay for the sports title, in the form of a lengthy gameplay overview that shows off the finer details of the Madden NFL experience.

      If you're interested in seeing how this year's instalment differs from the rest, be sure to check out the gameplay first look below.

      In other Madden NFL news, EA and the NFL has agreed to a multi-year partnership extension that will continue to see the Madden NFL Championship Series esports scene continue to be run and operated. As part of the renewal, it has been mentioned that the year-over-year viewership for the esports scene has expanded four-fold from 2021 to 2022, which no doubt is a contributing point to this lengthy renewal.

