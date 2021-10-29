Cookies

Battlefield 2042

EA has revealed three new worldwide maps that will feature in Battlefield 2042

Renewal, Breakaway, and Discarded will be available across all of the shooter's modes.

EA and Dice have unveiled three more world-spanning maps that will be present in Battlefield 2042. These maps will be playable across the game's All-Out Warfare, Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone modes, and they will launch alongside it on November 19.

Breakaway is a snow-covered map set in Antarctica that includes ample opportunities for players to secure a height advantage and hunt those down below. Renewal takes place within the Egyptian desert and its landmarks include a Power Station on one side and a Research Facility on the other. Lastly, Discarded will see players exchange bullets within a waterlogged village along India's west coast. The map is said to feature unpredictable weather, and close quarters combat is inevitable within areas such as a Colossus Ship.

You can take a glimpse of these three maps in the video above.

Battlefield 2042

