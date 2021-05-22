EA has released a roadmap for content coming to The Sims 4 this summer

You're watching Advertisements

Summer is almost upon us, and EA has revealed a new roadmap that teases content that is coming to The Sims 4 during the sunniest time of the year. The roadmap doesn't include specifics like release dates and names for content, but it does give us an overall overview of what to expect in the months ahead.

The roadmap is dubbed Summer of Sims and it reveals that a new kit, a new expansion and three base game updates are arriving soon. It also teases that a new career will be available within a creative game pack and that a summer event will be taking place in-game. You can take a look at the new roadmap below: