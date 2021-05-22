Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Sims 4

EA has released a roadmap for content coming to The Sims 4 this summer

A new kit, a new expansion, and three new base game updates are on their way.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Summer is almost upon us, and EA has revealed a new roadmap that teases content that is coming to The Sims 4 during the sunniest time of the year. The roadmap doesn't include specifics like release dates and names for content, but it does give us an overall overview of what to expect in the months ahead.

The roadmap is dubbed Summer of Sims and it reveals that a new kit, a new expansion and three base game updates are arriving soon. It also teases that a new career will be available within a creative game pack and that a summer event will be taking place in-game. You can take a look at the new roadmap below:

The Sims 4

Related texts

The Sims 4 (Console)Score

The Sims 4 (Console)
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Having a fully-fledged Sims title on consoles is certainly a big deal, but sadly it pales in comparison to its superior PC counterpart."

The Sims 4Score

The Sims 4
REVIEW. Written by Simon Eriksson

The latest installment in EA's popular Sims franchise leaves us feeling disappointed.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy